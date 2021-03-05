Verus Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $1,519,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $153.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.58. The stock has a market cap of $402.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

