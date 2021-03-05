ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VIAC. Citigroup lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 12.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

