ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Raised to $80.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of VIAC opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $72.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 42,517 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

