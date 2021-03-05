VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned approximately 0.37% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CDL stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

