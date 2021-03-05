Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VMD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,867. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.52.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

