VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VirTra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of VirTra as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.61 million, a P/E ratio of -254.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. VirTra has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.28.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

