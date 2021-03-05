Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. AJO LP grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 4,835.9% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,240,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,604,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 70.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,459,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 604,938 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at about $11,650,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. Analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

