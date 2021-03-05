Vitae (VITAE) Market Cap Achieves $70.89 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. Vitae has a total market cap of $70.89 million and $928,772.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can now be bought for approximately $3.64 or 0.00007421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 103.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

