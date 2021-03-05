Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €31.41 ($36.95).

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) stock opened at €28.02 ($32.96) on Thursday. Vivendi SA has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.56.

About Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

