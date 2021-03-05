VMware (NYSE:VMW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $146.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VMware fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results benefited from the ongoing cloud-based digital transformation. VMware Cloud Provider Program, end-user computing, Carbon Black, and VMware Cloud on AWS offerings were major top-line contributors. The company witnessed strong enterprise demand in the reported quarter with deal wins in aerospace, telco and financial services. The company’s widening cloud customer base is driven by partnerships with the likes of Accenture, AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Oracle and Alibaba. However, VMware’s fiscal 2022 guidance reflects a contraction in operating margin and declining earnings despite solid top-line growth. Operating cash flow and free cash flow are also expected to decline. Also, uncertainty over spin-off from Dell will remain an overhang on shares that have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair cut VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $3.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.39. 23,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $161.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.18.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in VMware by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 11,181 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in VMware by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 193,232 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,102,000 after buying an additional 114,278 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $33,173,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

