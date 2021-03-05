Volker Weng Sells 2,973 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43.

Volker Weng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BorgWarner alerts:

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of BorgWarner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. 3,672,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,181. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.