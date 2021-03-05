Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $26.23.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

