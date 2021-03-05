Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 61,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,657. Vroom has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,380 shares of company stock worth $5,336,888 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

