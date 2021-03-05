W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires Shares of 1,950 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,950 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 23.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 445.8% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 393,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,825,000 after buying an additional 321,547 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $2,694,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,089 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $110.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

