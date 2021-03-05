W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Makes New $313,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $621.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $802.87 and its 200-day moving average is $581.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,247.87, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,323 shares of company stock valued at $87,589,295 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

