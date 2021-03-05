W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $76,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 176,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,981,000 after acquiring an additional 428,794 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $70.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $72.40.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

