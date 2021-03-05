Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRTBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

