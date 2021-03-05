Water Island Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 481,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,189,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 5.3% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,234,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 381,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,619,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

ALXN traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $149.04. 84,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.69. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $162.60. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALXN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.28.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

