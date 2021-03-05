Water Island Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 563,763 Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 563,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $14,359,000. Waddell & Reed Financial comprises approximately 1.0% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000.

WDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. 57,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

