Water Island Capital LLC Buys New Position in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Bull Horn during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.

Get Bull Horn alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHSEU traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,195. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09.

About Bull Horn

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bull Horn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bull Horn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.