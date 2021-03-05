Water Island Capital LLC Buys Shares of 35,000 Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Longview Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $927,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry Robbins purchased 2,500,000 shares of Longview Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE LGVW traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,002,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,252. Longview Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02.

Longview Acquisition Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

