Water Island Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Water Island Capital LLC reduced its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,600 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXFD. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,279,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

OXFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:OXFD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.39 million, a PE ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 1.42.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

