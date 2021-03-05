Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.91. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

