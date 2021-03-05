Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,483,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,168 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.52% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $135,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,047. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

