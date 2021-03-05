Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $45.88 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 817,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $45,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,923,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 839,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 757,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,074,000 after purchasing an additional 406,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 77,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,164. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $58.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.00.

