Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.02. 12,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,994. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.09.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

