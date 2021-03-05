Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunic in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.63). Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.64) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IMUX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $313.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Immunic by 311.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

