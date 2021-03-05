Weitz Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,985 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide accounts for about 1.2% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of ACI Worldwide worth $27,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 68.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 44.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 253,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 78,072 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 6.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 1,872.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.07. 30,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,521. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.