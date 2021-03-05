Weitz Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises 2.5% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $58,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Markel by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Markel by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Markel by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Markel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

NYSE MKL traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,105.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,053.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1,023.22. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,250.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

