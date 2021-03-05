Weitz Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,750 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $21.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,189.60. 9,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,318. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,193.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,181.11. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

