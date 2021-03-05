Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $78.64 Million Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.49% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $78,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC opened at $227.74 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.26.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

