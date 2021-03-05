Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,772,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.98% of Switch worth $78,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Switch by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,828,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,286,000 after buying an additional 106,743 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Switch by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,034,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,048,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,565,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after acquiring an additional 59,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Switch by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,460,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,282,000 after acquiring an additional 952,235 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SWCH. Raymond James downgraded shares of Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,175,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,592. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 107.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.