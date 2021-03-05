Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,353,853 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 990,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,353,853 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $86,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,456,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $28,680,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

