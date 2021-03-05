Wells Fargo & Company Raises Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target to $103.00

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $69.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. Morphic has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 12,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $408,269.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,563.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $391,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 326,635 shares of company stock worth $11,168,298. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 25.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Morphic by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Morphic by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

