Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $52.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.68.

NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $45.33. 3,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 198.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after buying an additional 40,064 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

