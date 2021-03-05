WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.64. WesBanco posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSBC. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens cut shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $367,410 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in WesBanco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in WesBanco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WSBC traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. 344,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $35.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

