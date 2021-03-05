Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.04.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$8.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$5.85 and a twelve month high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.