Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the January 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. 26,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,103. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

