Western Wealth Management LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,315 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.

SPIP stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

