WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the January 28th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of WHGLY stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. WH Group has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Packaged Meats, Fresh Pork, Hog Production, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen meat; and hog farming activities.

