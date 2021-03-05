Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Given a C$73.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$73.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$71.29.

TSE:WPM opened at C$45.16 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$26.99 and a 12-month high of C$76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

