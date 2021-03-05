WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WOW. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 26,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.