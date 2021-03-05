William Blair Comments on AppFolio Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for AppFolio in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for AppFolio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APPF. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

APPF stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. AppFolio has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $186.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AppFolio by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,964,000 after buying an additional 112,602 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in AppFolio by 22.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 75.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $3,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,859,122. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.