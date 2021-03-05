William Blair Weighs in on DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -255.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,041,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,310,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,615,000 after acquiring an additional 92,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,508,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,423,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,511,000 after acquiring an additional 96,791 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.