William C. Mulligan Sells 20,000 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $416,000.00.

Shares of TFSL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. 379,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TFS Financial by 862.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TFS Financial by 36.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

