William F. Raines III Sells 20,000 Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Director William F. Raines III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

cbdMD stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. cbdMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

Get cbdMD alerts:

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in cbdMD during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in cbdMD during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in cbdMD by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 40,377 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in cbdMD during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in cbdMD during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.