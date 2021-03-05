WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Raised to $30.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

WSC opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 216.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,366,000 after buying an additional 8,381,684 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $64,429,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $46,381,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,675,000 after buying an additional 2,083,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $43,090,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

