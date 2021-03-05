Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.0865

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Wings has traded up 95.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can now be bought for about $0.0865 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a total market cap of $8.65 million and $139,317.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.84 or 0.00755515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00025812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00031362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00059802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00043147 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Wings Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

