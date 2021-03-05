WINk Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $65.75 million and $13.36 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

