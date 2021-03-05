Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.70

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.70 and last traded at $77.70, with a volume of 1381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

